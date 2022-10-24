Mumbai: Worli- Koliwada to get a Greek makeover, as BMC plans facelift

Koliwada | File

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a bid to beautify G (south) ward and attract tourists, is proposing to give Worli Koliwada- one of the oldest fishing villages of Mumbai, a Santorini aesthetic as part of its project.

Santorini is a beautiful Greek island known for its whitewashed houses with blue doors and windows.

In the facelift the houses of fisherfolk would be uniformly painted in white and blue, with depictions of Koli culture on the houses. The Worli Koliwada facelift will also generate revenue and also provide livelihood to Kolis. It will blend seamlessly with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the planned coastal road and Worli Fort to create a unique aesthetic view to attract tourists.

As per reports, the BMC has approached a leading corporate to fund u the entire makeover with CSR money. We are also planning to install signage for two internal major roads in Worli Koliwada—Golpa Devi Road, which goes to Worli Fort, and Varas Lane. Golpa Devi road is narrow and will be widened.

The BMC has also planned to convert the open spaces surrounding Worli Fort which fishermen use as a drying yard, into a lawn, but the proposal was met with stiff resistance.

Apart from the Worli Koliwada makeover, Worli Fort will also be restored. All VIP roads in G (south) ward like Dr Annie Besant Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Worli Sea Face Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road and Dr E Moses Road along with traffic islands, footpaths, will also be beautified by the BMC.