Mumbai News: Shinde, Danve Meet Raises Eyebrows

Mumbai: While speculations about emerging new political equations in the state are rife, a meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and leader of opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve last night raised several eyebrows on Thursday. Though sources said that the issue of Balasaheb Thackeray memorial was discussed during the meeting, CM Shinde's tweet, that sought to clear air, said that several issues related to Sambhajinagar were discussed at the meeting.

Apart from the Thackeray memorial, implementation of PMAY scheme, tourism around Ajanta and Ellora caves, irrigations scheme in Vaijapur and several other issues in Sambhajinagar district were discussed at the meeting, the tweet said.

CM Shinde directed officials to speed up work on the Thackeray memorial and statue at Sambhajinagar and urged them to ensure that all the works are unique and of good quality. He also directed that the proposed Dnyaneshwar park in the vicinity of NathSagar dam of Paithan be completed under the regional tourism plan.

The government has acquired 231 hectare of land near Ajanta caves on which several amenities for tourists are proposed to be built. The issue of farmers demand for increased compensation for their acquired land too was discussed at the meeting, a CMO official said.

