Mumbai News: Shinde Camp Leader Altaf Pevekar's Car Attacked In Andheri; 'Sena UBT Workers Responsible', He Alleges |

Mumbai: Altaf Pevekar, the leader of Shiv Sena's Shinde faction and the party's 'vibhag pramukh' (zonal chief) for Andheri, was reportedly attacked upon by unidentified individuals in Andheri on Monday night. The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Model Town area within Andheri (west) and has sparked concerns about the safety of party officials.

Assailants Target Pevekar's Car with Cricket Bats and Hockey Sticks

According to reports, at around 11:30 pm, as Altaf Pevekar was driving home from Versova, his vehicle was suddenly ambushed by assailants concealed with handkerchiefs tied around their faces.

Reports indicate that the attackers wielded cricket bats and hockey sticks, using them to forcefully strike Pevekar's car. The attack resulted in the shattering of the car's windows and Pevekar himself was allegedly subjected to physical aggression.

In the video posted on Twitter by a local journalist Sayed Imran, one can see visuals of Pevekar's car which was damaged following the attack. The windshield and side windows can be seen completely shattered in the video. Later, Pevekar can be seen escorted in a Police jeep. When asked about the attack, Pevekar told that his car was attacked with bats and hockey sticks and even he has suffered few injuries in the attack.

Allegations Point Towards Sena (UBT) Activists Stressing On Intra-Party Rivalry

Soon after the incident, Altaf Pevekar publicly alleged that the attackers were affiliated with the Sena (UBT) faction, hinting at possible internal strife within the party. The attack bears the hallmarks of a targeted act, raising concerns over the escalating tensions within Shiv Sena's factions.

In response to the attack on their leader, members of the Shinde faction gathered outside the Versova police station late on Monday. The protestors demanded swift action and the immediate arrest of the culprits. Sena functionaries further urged authorities to register a case against the accused and promptly proceed with their arrest.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities from the Versova police station have confirmed their involvement in investigating the incident. However, no reports confirmed that a case was filed in the matter.

