Mumbai News: Shahad And Titwala Stations To Get A Makeover By The End Of March 2024

Ongoing works at Shahad (R) and Titwala (L) stations |

In a significant development, the Central Railway's Mumbai division is making substantial progress in the improvement work at Shahad and Titwala stations. Approximately 20 percent of the renovation project has already been completed, with a target to finish the work by the end of the current financial year.

Shahad and Titwala stations, vital hubs in the suburban train network, cater to hundreds of trains daily and serve a massive commuter population. Shahad witnesses an average footfall of 40,000 passengers, while Titwala boasts a staggering 90,000 daily footfalls.

Under the ambitious Amrit Station scheme, Shahad station is slated for development with a budget of Rs 8.39 crores, while Titwala station's transformation comes with an allocation of Rs 25.05 crores.

Recent progress reports indicate that shuttering work for the plinth beam is underway at Titwala, a crucial step in station renovation. Simultaneously, Shahad station is seeing the casting of footings for the construction of new toilet blocks.

"The Central Railway is unwavering in its commitment to enhancing passenger amenities gradually. This initiative is part of a larger plan, the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, which aims to upgrade and modernize a total of 1,275 stations across the Indian Railway system," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"This ambitious scheme envisions long-term improvements in station facilities, including accessibility, waiting areas, toilets, lift and escalator installations, cleanliness, Wi-Fi connectivity, local product kiosks, passenger information systems, executive lounges, and more. It also emphasizes sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, multimodal connectivity, and a holistic transformation of these stations into vibrant city centers," he said.

"With these developments in motion, passengers can look forward to a more comfortable and modernized commuting experience at Shahad and Titwala stations in the near future," further added Dr Manaspure