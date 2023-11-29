Mumbai News: Sena UBT Leader & Former Mayor Datta Dalvi Arrested For Derogatory & Insulting Remarks Against CM Shinde |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader and former Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi was arrested on Wednesday morning from his Bhandup residence. The arrest comes after Dalvi used abusive language against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a recent Thackeray group meeting in Bhandup.

Dalvi's arrest dealt a blow to the Thackeray group, prompting an immediate response from Shiv Sainiks, who gathered outside Bhandup Police Station upon learning of the incident.

What Exactly Happened?

The Thackeray group organised a meeting for Konkan residents in Bhandup on Sunday. During this gathering, Datta Dalvi directed offensive language at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had been previously referred to as 'Hindu Hridaysamrat' during a campaign in Rajasthan.

The derogatory remarks didn't sit well with the Shinde group, leading Bhushan Palande, the sub-divisional head of the Shinde group, to file a complaint at Bhandup police station. The complaint specifically targeted Dalvi for making obscene and insulting comments in a public meeting, setting the stage for legal action.

What Did Dalvi Say?

Dalvi, during the public meeting, targetted CM Shinde saying, "We all know that there is a 'Mindhe group' today. The Mindhe government was itself established with the axe of treachery. But I think, had Dighe Saheb been alive today, he would have lashed Eknath Shinde with a whip. We ourselves have seen who Eknath Shinde was, where & what Eknath Binde was doing. He came close to Balasaheb and Balasaheb blessed him. Shinde also came close to Uddhavji, Uddhavji got him closer and he committed such a great treachery. He betrayed himself and the party. He used Hindu Hridayasamrat Balasaheb's name. *****, Do you even know the meaning of Hindu Hridayasamrat?"

Legal Action Taken Against Dalvi

The Bhandup Police registered a case against Dalvi under various sections of the IPC, including 153 (a), 153 (b), 153 (a)(1)c, 294, 504, and 505(1)(c). Dalvi's arrest has fueled public outcry, with Shiv Sainiks intensifying their presence outside Bhandup Police Station.