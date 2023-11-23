Shivaji Park Clash: 3 Women Accuse Shinde Govt MLA Of Molestation, A Day After Police Registers Case Against 4 Sena UBT Members On Similar Charges

Bal Thackeray's Memorial at Shivaji Park, Dadar |

The Shivaji Park police in Dadar registered a case against four persons belonging to the Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary on charges of molestation on Tuesday. Now, a day later, three women have submitted a written complaint to the police alleging that an MLA from the Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde government allegedly molested one of them.

Details of the FIR registered

According to the police, the first FIR was registered on Tuesday evening after a woman and an MLA approached them. In the FIR, police have added four people as accused, including leader Mahesh Sawant. According to the complainant, she was pulled and pushed by the accused, and also molested by them during the clash between the two parties in Shivaji Park.

In this said clash, police later registered a case and booked at least 60 unregistered people for rioting and other offenses.

Shiv Sena UBT workers allege manhandling from Shinde faction workers

In the written complaint, leaders from UBT Shiv Sena have alleged that two of their female workers were pushed by Shinde workers on Tuesday, outside the police station premises.

Talking to FPJ, Vishakha Raut, former mayor of BMC and leader of the UBT Shiv Sena, said, "During the memorial event, we were all quiet, we didn't want to create any kind of problem, as it was a big day for us. But they wanted it, and they created issues. After the clash, immediately, she (the complainant from Shinde group) joined hands with him (the MLA) and registered a complaint without any evidence or proof. When we went to the same police on Wednesday, they refused to register a complaint due to whatever pressure they were under."

"If they refuse to take our FIRs, we'll protest outside the station"

According to Raut, one of the victim's dupatta (shawl) was pulled by their workers, and they have footage as evidence to substantiate their claims.

Raut further stated that the FIR is a planned thing to cause problems. She added, "The police have asked us to come tomorrow at 11:30 in the morning. If they continue to refuse to take the FIR, we will protest right outside the police station to make it happen. The biasness is clearly visible. Some months ago, when MLA Sada Sarvankar was booked for firing a bullet, and despite having forensic proof that the bullet was fired from his revolver - no action was taken, no arrests were made. Since it's their government in power, everything is fine - but I have to say that they should not be so vindictive."

According to the police, in the FIR that has been registered on Tuesday, they are yet to make any arrests or summons. The probe is underway, they said.