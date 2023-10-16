Mumbai News: Sena MLA Seeks Toll Waiver for Thane Registered Vehicles at Dahisar Booth | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: As the controversy over toll collection rages across the state, Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, a member of the ruling alliance, has demanded a waiver for non-commercial light motor vehicles (LMVs) bearing Thane registration (MH:04) passing through the toll collection plaza at one of Mumbai’s entry points in Dahisar.

While seeking the waiver, Sarnaik, in his letter addressed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Dada Bhuse, has pointed out various difficulties and inconveniences posed to motorists in the form of heavy traffic congestion leading to air pollution and wastage of fuel. “At any given hour of the day, one can find long lines of cars on either side of the toll naka, with motorists having to spend 25 to 40 minutes on a 200-meter stretch. Moreover, the toll collection agency has been brazenly flouting the contract terms by refraining from providing mandated amenities such as clean toilets and standby ambulances in case of medical emergencies. Either the government should shift the Dahisar toll gate further down the highway or declare a waiver for LMVs bearing MH:04 registration, which would be a perfect Diwali gift for people.”

“The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Ltd. awarded a 16-year contract worth Rs 21,000 crore on November 20, 2010, to a private agency for collecting toll from vehicles passing through the five entry points of Mumbai, including Vashi (Sion-Panvel Highway), Mulund (Eastern Express Highway), Dahisar (Western Express Highway), Airoli, and the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg,” added Sarnaik. For a long time now, residents of the twin city have been seeking the shifting of the toll booth because of its current location, which ends up causing massive traffic snarls on the Western Express Highway.

“As a citizen of Mira Road, taking toll from us is totally unjustified as it pinches our pockets despite staying so close by, but we are still forced to pay to even cross over. The demand for a waiver or rather shifting of the toll plaza is justified,” said Advocate Anil Sharma. A couple of years ago, a plan for shifting the toll plaza from Dahisar to Hotel Fountain on the Ghodbunder road was mooted by the government; however, the proposal failed to materialize for unknown reasons.