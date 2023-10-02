Mumbai News: SBTC Seeks Record Of 50,000 Units From Blood Banks | Representative Image

Mumbai: To assess the missing records of 50,000 blood units, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has directed all the blood banks to upload their stock, which was collected from September 17 to October 2, on the web portal e-raktkosh.

According to data, more than 80,000 blood units were collected across Maharashtra in the aforementioned period. However, the record of just 30,000 blood units has been uploaded on the portal. Notably, such errors have occurred in the past as well.

Rule on mandatory donation records on e-raktosh

In the wake of the discrepancy, it's mandatory for all the blood centers to submit all donation records corresponding to the said period on e-raktkosh, informed an official. All the blood centres, including those of the government, semi-government, private, Red Cross and charitable organisations, should be reviewed and action should be taken against those who have not updated the records, said a senior official from SBTC.

“We have assigned an officer to resolve problems related to the portal. All blood banks have to follow instructions to avoid any action as the central government team is keeping an eye on this e-blood cell record,” he added. Meanwhile, health experts questioned the non-compliance on part of the blood banks despite knowing that updating records is mandatory as per the central and state governments.

Blood banks fail to update portal

“There is a gap of 50,000 blood units as the record has not been updated, but the SBTC has no clue about it. Blood banks always fail to update the portal and cite several reasons for the same. No strict action is taken apart from giving warnings. Everyone knows that the state faces a shortage of blood due to such an act. However, nothing has been resolved yet,” said an expert.