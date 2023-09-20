Mumbai News: SBTC Allows Blood Banks To Make Bulk Transfers Without NOC | Representative Photo

Mumbai: In a major relief for blood banks, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has now allowed them to make interstate and intrastate transfers of bulk and surplus blood and blood components without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the district civil surgeon or the dean of the government medical college.

However, health experts expressed concern stating who will keep a watch on blood banks and check whether they are actually transferring blood or not.

Obtaining NOC certificate takes lot of time

The decision was taken after the blood banks brought to notice that obtaining an NOC takes a lot of time hence delaying the bulk transfer of surplus blood and blood components to the needy centres. “It was also apprehended that in such cases the excess blood and blood components are likely to be wasted due to not getting timely NOC,” read a circular issued by the SBTC.

On January 2, the Council had made it mandatory for all blood banks in the state to give priority to government hospitals and then to other states when it came to bulk transfers. However, the decision was withdrawn after the blood banks raised the issue of delay in getting the NOC.

'SBTC needs to re-think on its decision'

Like health experts, officials also raised eyebrows over the decision, urging the SBTC to “re-think on its decision”. The NOC was issued after assessing the availability of bloodstock at government facilities, but now there will be no details of bulk blood or blood components being transferred, pointed out officials. “The SBTC should also make it mandatory for all blood banks to provide exact details of interstate and intrastate transfers,” they asserted.