Mumbai: SBTC seeks explanation over blood wastage at Rajawdi bank from BMC, FDA

Mumbai: SBTC seeks explanation over blood wastage at Rajawdi blood bank from BMC, FDA |

The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has sought an explanation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and BMC over the blood wastage at the Rajawadi blood bank in the last two years.

The SBTC's move comes after the data, received through Right to Information (RTI) reply, revealed that more than 100 litres of blood have been wasted at Rajawadi in the last two years. Confirming that the SBTC has shot a letter to the BMC, civic officials said they will reply after a thorough investigation.

“In the said complaint, it has been stated that 200 litres of blood was wasted at the blood centre of Rajawadi Hospital during the period of five years from 2017-2021. The reason for the wastage of blood is that the collected blood is nottested on time (due to manpower shortage). The hospital has created sixnew blood centre technician posts in 2019, which are yet to be filled.There were repeated reports in newspapers about blood loss etc. You are requested to inquire into the above complaint and make a copy available to this office,” read the SBTC letter sent to the BMC's chief medical officer on Tuesday.

According to the RTI data, of the total blood units expired, 515 units expired at Rajawadi blood bank, followed by 399 units at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion), 221 at the BYL Nair, 200 at the KEM, 180 at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and 70 units each at the JJ and Bhabha hospitals.