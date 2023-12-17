Mumbai News: SBI Employee Seeks ₹1.45 Lakh In Bribe

Representational image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a State Bank of India (SBI) employee for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹1.45 lakh from a woman. According to the central agency, a written complaint dated December 12 was received from a Raigad resident against Mukesh Kumar, who works at SBI's Pen Branch.

The complainant's late father, who was an employee of Maharashtra State Transport, had opened a senior citizen account and made a fixed deposit (FD) in the said branch. The phone number of the aggrieved was linked with the account. After her father's death, the woman's mother was entitled for pension as a nominee. On December 11, Kumar called the complainant, saying that her father's ₹10 lakh FD has matured and the same needs to be deposited in her mother's account.

“During telephonic conversation, Kumar asked the complainant to meet him in the bank and demanded ₹25,000 as a bribe for transferring the matured amount in the account of her mother. It was further revealed that ₹10 lakh was invested in the SBI mutual fund, whose current value stands at ₹10,90,000,” said a CBI official. The accused informed the complainant that he would arrange to redeem ₹90,000 from the mutual fund and transfer it to the savings account of her mother and further arrange a systematic withdrawal plan so that the interest of ₹6,500 per month would be automatically deposited in the same account. Kumar sought ₹30,000 as the first installment of the total bribe amount, said the official.