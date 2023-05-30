Mumbai news: Rooftop solar panel projects a boon for cooperative housing societies | representative pic/ PIB

Mumbai: Rooftop solar power generation has been helping cooperative housing societies to substantially cut their power bills, Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL Vijay Singhal has said. “Co-operative housing societies in the state have installed rooftop solar projects on their buildings, resulting in a huge reduction in the society's electricity bills. Nearly 3,026 housing societies in the state have achieved 52MW power generation capacity,” Singhal said.

Roof top solar projects uses

Electricity generated from roof top solar projects in the housing society is used for various purposes like running elevators, water pumps and lighting stairs and parking lots. If excess power is generated, it is given to MSEDCL and recorded through net metering. If more electricity is required than solar power generation, it is taken from MSEDCL. In exchange for the electricity, MSEDCL provides a reduction in the society’s electricity bill, Singhal said and added that after a housing society in Thane installed a 90 kilowatt solarpower plant, their electricity bill of Rs1.5 lakh came to Rs71,000. Another housing society in Thane installed an 80KW solar power plant, their electricity bill came down to Rs66,000 from Rs1,48,000.

A housing society of Bhandup installed a 40KW solar power plant, their electricity bill of Rs120,000 came down to Rs38,000.MSEDCL helps housing societies to install rooftop solar power plants. Information in this regard can be accessed from MSEDCL website and facility of online application too is available. Housing societies get 20% subsidy for rooftop solar power generation projects up to 500KW capacity. The cost varies depending on the panels used for solar power generation, the need for wires, the location of the panels, etc. Projects are installed through registered agencies. MSEDCL helps at every stage from approval of the project to inspection and final approval, Singhal said.