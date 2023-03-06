Know Your Rights: Benefits of government’s rooftop solar panel programme | Representational photo

The rooftop solar programme of the Government of India has been extended till March 31, 2026. Under the initiative, solar panels are installed on the rooftops of houses to produce electricity.

Features

Offered against the L1 rates (discovered rates)

Homeowners get a subsidy amount according to:

40% of L1 prices for a solar system between 1 KW to 3 KW

20% of L1 prices for a solar system above 3 KW and up to 10 KW

Residential consumers do not need to pay any additional charges to any vendor on account of fees for application on the national portal or any additional charges for net metering / testing which the respective distribution company does not prescribe.

On the national portal, any consumer willing to install rooftop solar can apply and track the complete process starting from registration to the release of subsidy directly into his bank account.

No charges are to be paid to any vendor or distribution company for receiving the subsidy and the subsidy will be credited directly into the bank account of the beneficiary by the ministry of power.

Benefits

It is cheaper than conventional electric supply and government subsidies also help bring costs down

Low maintenance charges: Most rooftop solar systems have a life expectancy of up to 25 years and require only basic maintenance such as regular cleaning and repair

No additional land is required as vacant rooftop space can be utilised for installing solar panels

Reduction in carbon footprint: Solar is a clean and renewable source of energy that helps in cutting the emission of greenhouse gases

How to apply

To apply online, visit the official website (solarrooftop.gov.in)

Click on the 'apply for solar rooftop' link

The page containing the DISCOM portal links to enable people to apply for the rooftop solar scheme will appear on a new page

Check the list of DISCOM portal links available in a state-wise manner

Applicants can click on the respective links according to their state to open the state electricity department or power corporation website

Check the solar rooftop online application/registration form available on the site

Things to note

Cost is exclusive of the cost of installation Cost is exclusive of the cost of the net meter and its testing Cost is exclusive of any other value-added service that the customer purchases

Net metering & Rooftop Solar Systems

Net metering has been introduced as an initiative to make renewable energy more economical and accessible. Net metering is a mechanism which allows users who generate their own electricity using solar panels or photovoltaic systems to export their surplus energy back to the grid.

If the amount of energy generated is more than the amount of energy consumed, then the owner gets compensated for the excess amount.

However, if the amount of energy consumed is more than the amount of energy generated, then it is imported from the utility grid and the owner pays only the net amount.

(The writer is a Vile Parle-based social activist)