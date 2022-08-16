Maharashtra: Subsidy boost for rooftop solar panels | Photo: Pexels

Mumbai: To encourage the use of rooftop solar panels across Maharashtra, the state ministry of new and renewable energy is offering a 20-40 per cent subsidy. As per the scheme – implemented in association with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) – this will help bring down power tariffs of domestic consumers.

The rooftop solar scheme, launched in 2020-21 by the Central government, elicited a lukewarm response owing to the pandemic. Sources said the pandemic also led to a rise in the price of imported solar panels, further bringing down the demand. This forced the government to offer subsidies.

As per official sources, Maharashtra has now revived the scheme and plans to target domestic consumers by installing panels of at least 100 MW by December 2024. Currently, there are 65,435 commercial and industrial users, as per the MSEDCL.

Chairman and managing director of MSEDCL, Vijay Singhal said while a 40 per cent subsidy will be given for use of 1-3 KW, 20 per cent subsidy will be given for use of 3-10 KW. For 1-500 KW usage by housing societies and resident welfare associations, there is a 20 per cent subsidy.

Singhal recently held a virtual meeting with the representatives of various rooftop solar distribution agencies attended by 160 representatives.

Singhal said that every agency should try to install a maximum number of rooftop solar panels and the process of granting subsidies will be expedited by guiding them on how to avoid document errors. He added that a nodal officer will be appointed to solve such problems. To resolve the difficulties and doubts faced by agency representatives, all related circulars will be made available on the ministry website.