Mumbai News: Retired BMC Employee Dupes Friend Of ₹3 Lakh

Mumbai: A retired BMC employee has been booked for allegedly duping his friend of ₹3.12 lakh on the pretext of helping him to transfer shop licenses. According to the information received from the Malabar Hill police, Aslam Khan, 59, worked in the D-ward which covers areas like Grant Road. He and the complainant, Mehboob Qureshi, 53, knew each other for a long time. In 2022, the Khan approached Qureshi, saying that he was soon going to retire from the civic body. He told the aggrieved that if he wants to get any BMC-related work done then he should say beforehand.

Trusting Khan, Qureshi enlisted his help in transferring licenses for several shops in the name of his family members. Assuring that he will do the needful, the accused sought ₹6 lakh in lieu of getting licenses of 12 shops transferred. Accordingly, Qureshi transferred ₹3.01 lakh in eight transactions through his daughter's Google Pay account.

However, after getting the money, Khan stopped answering the complainant's calls, said a police officer. The latter tried to contact the accused multiple times to get the money, but in vain. Based on Qureshi's complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the retired BMC employee.