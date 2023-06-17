Mumbai News: Restriction on Sale of Platform Tickets For Passengers Safety | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: To tackle overcrowding and enhance passenger safety, the Central Railways’ (CR) Mumbai division has decided to impose a temporary restriction on the sale of platform tickets during specific evening hours at major stations from June 16. The new regulations, effective until July 15, 2023, will be enforced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel stations.

Tickets unavailable between designated time frames

As per the restrictions, platform tickets will not be available for the general public between certain designated time frames. The restricted hours are from 6pm to 12.30am at CSMT and Dadar, from 7pm to 1.30am at Thane, from 6pm to 1.30am at Kalyan, from 6.30pm to 1am at LTT, and from 11pm to 2am at Panvel.

However, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and women with children in arms or accompanied by one escort will still be able to purchase platform tickets during the restricted hours.

A CR official said that these measures are intended to create a safer and more manageable environment for commuters during peak hours. He said, “Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and make alternate arrangements during the specified restricted hours to avoid any inconvenience.”