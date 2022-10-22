Mumbai: After CR, Western Railway hikes platform ticket prices (Representative Image) | BL Soni/FPJ

A day after Central Railway hiked prices for platform tickets, Western Railway has also announced hike in platform ticket prices. The hike will be applicable to select stations of Mumbai Central division, officials said.

"In view of festive season rush at railway stations and to regulate the number of passengers on railway premises, it's been decided to increase rate of platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 over few nominated stations of Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division till October 31," said WR official.

In view of the festive season rush at #railwaystations and to regulate the number of passengers on railway premises, it's been decided to increase the rate of #platformtickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till Oct 31#MumbaiNews #IndianRailways #Diwali2022 pic.twitter.com/jufOe2quYg — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 22, 2022

The CR on Friday increased the price of platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 starting today to curb overcrowding amid the festive season, an official said.

The new rates will apply to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel, all busy junctions catering to long-distance trains. The hike will remain in place until October 31.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO of CR, had said that such temporary hikes in platform tickets have been implemented by the zonal railways in Mumbai several times in the last two years.