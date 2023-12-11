Mumbai News: Restoration Work Between Kasara-Igatpuri Completed Within Hours After Goods Train Derailment; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: In a swift response to the derailment incident on Sunday evening, the Central Railways Mumbai Division has successfully completed the restoration work of the down main line between Kasara and Igatpuri. At 07.50 am all derailed wagons were efficiently removed from the site, and by 08.35 am, all wagons of the goods train were cleared from the accident spot and sent back to Kasara yard.

Normal Rail Traffic Restored

The accident site is now fully cleared, with both derailed and non-derailed wagons removed. The down main line is officially open for normal rail traffic as of 08.35 am, marking a prompt resolution to the disruption.

The resumption of mail express traffic on the down main line from Kasara to Igatpuri side is imminent, demonstrating the railway authorities' effective and efficient response to ensure the swift restoration of services.

Updates of derailment of goods train near kasara-



About The Derailment Incident

A goods train derailment on the down line of Kasara- Igatpuri section of Central Railways Mumbai division led to a temporary suspension of rail traffic, affecting the travel plans of thousands of passengers. The incident involved the JNPT/DLIB Container train, which derailed with seven wagons at 6:31 pm on Sunday. No one was reported injured in the incident. All diverted trains going via the Diva-Vasai route were given halt at Thane and Diva stations.

As a consequence, four trains, including the CSMT Howrah Express, CSMT-Adilabad Nandigram Express, LTT Pratapgarh Express, and CSMT Manmad Panchvati Express, found themselves stranded in the affected section. With nearly 5 thousand passengers on board these trains, authorities faced the challenge of providing assistance and alternative arrangements. Apart from that CR decided to run 11 trains on diverted routes.