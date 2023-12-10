Thane: Goods Train Derails Between Kasara And Igatpuri; No Injuries Reported

Kasara Station/Representational Image | Wikimedia

Mumbai: In a recent incident, a goods train derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri on the down line section at 6:31 pm. As a result, rail traffic between Kasara and Igatpuri has been temporarily suspended.

The incident involved the JNPT/DLIB Container train with seven wagons derailing. The disruption has primarily affected mail express trains, including prominent services like CSMT-Howrah Express and CSMT-Adilabad Nandigram Express, on the Down Main line in the Kasara to Igatpuri section. However, local suburban train services continue to run as usual.

"The derailment has impacted the DOWN section and the middle line in the Kasara to Igatpuri section for mail express traffic. Fortunately, suburban local train traffic remains unaffected. On a positive note, UP section traffic from Igatpuri to Kasara is Running as usual," said an official of CR.

"To address the situation, accident relief trains have been mobilized, including those from Kalyan station and Igatpuri station, to provide assistance at the accident site. Authorities are working diligently to restore normal rail operations in the affected area," he said.

"Updates on the situation will be provided as they become available. Commuters are advised to check with railway authorities for alternative arrangements and travel advisories," further added officials.



There is derailment of a goods train between Kasara to TGR-3 DOWN line section at 18.31 hrs, on Down Main line in Mumbai div.

Goods train- JNPT/DLIB Container train. 2 wagons derailed.



Mail express traffic in Kasara to Igatpuri section DOWN section is affected. And middle line… — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 10, 2023

(This is breaking news. Further details awaited.)