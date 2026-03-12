Mumbai News: Residents Urge Immediate Opening Of Metro 2 B Phase I Between Chembur And Mandale

Residents Urge Immediate Opening Of Metro 2 B Phase I Between Chembur And Mandale |

Mumbai: Residents and activists in eastern suburbs have urged authorities to open the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 2B immediately for public use, stating that the stretch has already received safety clearance and further delay would defeat the purpose of easing congestion and improving connectivity.

The Phase I section of the corridor covers a 5.4-km stretch between Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankhurd, comprising five stations — Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale. The section has already received safety certification from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). However, the line is yet to be opened to commuters by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the project implementation authority.

RTI activist Anil Galgali said delaying operationalisation of public infrastructure projects has financial as well as commuter implications.

“Any public infrastructure project if delayed has larger repercussions in terms of finance as these projects are built on credit lines. If operations begin, money will start flowing and eventually the repayment can be structured. Moreover, the metro has been planned to ease road congestion and provide relief to commuters. Any more delay will only add to inconvenience,” Galgali said.

Residents from the area also pointed out that the metro service would significantly improve daily travel. Dr Vijay Sangole, a resident of Shell Colony in Chembur, said the nearest station for many residents is Diamond Garden and early operations would benefit commuters immediately.

“For residents like us, the closest station will be Diamond Garden. If the services commence, commuters can travel seamlessly up to Mandale. Therefore, the services should be started without further formalities,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, social worker and Chembur resident Anil Trivedi said metro services would help reduce pressure on suburban railway stations and provide relief during the summer months.

“Metros can take the burden off railway stations and if launched during the summer heat, people will have a cooler and more comfortable travel option,” Trivedi said.

Sources indicated that the operational launch may take place after the ongoing state assembly session concludes.

The entire 23.6-km elevated Metro Line 2B corridor, with 20 stations, will connect several major transport systems including the Western and Eastern Express Highways, suburban railway networks, the Monorail and other metro corridors such as Mumbai Metro Line 2A, Mumbai Metro Line 3 and Mumbai Metro Line 4.

The project has faced multiple challenges including utility shifting, traffic constraints and pandemic-related disruptions, pushing the timeline beyond the original December 2025 target. Once fully operational, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time along the route by up to 75 per cent, significantly improving east–west connectivity in the city.

