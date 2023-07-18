Mumbai News: Report Exposes Rot In JJ Hospital

File photo

Mumbai: The authorities of the biggest state-run Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy Hospital were aware or had turned a blind eye towards the clinical drug trial which was being conducted at its pharmacology department since 2018 under their nose. The recent final report of the five-member committee submitted to the dean, Dr Pallavi Saple, has suggested action against three doctors, including a former dean, as per the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules. The report is likely to be submitted to the medical education department authorities.

A senior state official said, “As per the final report, former dean Dr Mukund Tayade illegally rented three rooms of 4,500 sqft on the hospital premises without paying rent. Disciplinary action should be taken against him and the extent of financial dealings over the past five years should be ascertained.”

₹90 lakh as fees from doctors who conducted the trials

The hospital, meanwhile, has so far received nearly ₹90 lakh as fees from doctors who conducted the trials. This institute fee is usually 10% of the payment received by the principal investigators. However, as per India’s clinical trial rules, a hospital has to be paid a sum by the doctor designated as principal investigator by the pharmaceutical company conducting the trial.

Dr Tayade has been named in the report for signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Parshwa Life Sciences and ₹2lakh was paid as rent to the hospital for using three rooms in the pharmacology department. As per PWD rules, commercial rent should be charged from private organisations renting out space in government bodies.

Doctor guilty of negligence

The findings also reveal that Dr Akash Khobragade, a former medical superintendent of JJ Hospital’s sister institute, St George’s Hospital, was the coordinator and guilty of negligence as he lacked knowledge of clinical trials underway.

The senior official said that it was Dr Khobragade’s responsibility to oversee the disbursement of funds and ensure rules were followed, but he failed to carry out his duty as the coordinator.

Dr Khobragade and Dr Hemant Gupta, an honorary professor from the medicine department, conducted the maximum number of trials. “Dr Gupta turned up for the inquiry last week and paid the institute fees,” said another state official. Dr Gupta has also been named in the Enforcement Directorate’s investigations into an alleged scam involving the jumbo Covid centres. Sources said that Dr Gupta is associated with Parshwa as well. While Dr Gupta has deposited ₹26 lakh, Dr Khobragade has deposited ₹12 lakh as fees.

Committee set up by the JJ Hospital dean to investigate the matter

A committee was set up by the JJ Hospital dean on June 21 to investigate the matter. Nearly 28 doctors from the hospital involved in clinical drug trials with pharmaceutical companies have been questioned in the last month. The committee’s preliminary report was submitted to the Directorate of Medical Research and Education (DMER) on July 11.

“The committee has advised a financial audit of all the clinical drug trials conducted since 2018 and the rent paid. It has also suggested institution guidelines for such trials,” said the official.

