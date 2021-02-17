Mumbai: Man killed over a brawl on sleeping space near Sir J J Hospital

The J J Marg police arrested a 25-year-old man hours after he allegedly killed a pavement dweller near Sir J J hospital on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused Firoz Faim Khan allegedly smashed head of an unknown man after a brawl with him over sleeping space.

On Tuesday evening the J J police were alerted about a man's body was lying in a pool of blood on footpath at gate number 12 of the J J hospital, his head was smashed with a cement block. The police rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead before admission. The unknown man was around 40 years old, said police.

While checking the CCTV footages of the area, police found an unknown personnel loitering in the area suspiciously. The police then traced the accused with the help of local informants and arrested him from Arab Galli in Nagpada on Wednesday.

During his interrogation it was revealed that both of them were pavement dwellers and did odd jobs. On Monday a brawl broke out between them over a sleeping space and in a fit of rage Khan hit a cement block on victim's head and killed him, said police.