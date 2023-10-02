Mumbai News: Repair Work On Parel TT Flyover Bridge Soon

Repair Work On Parel TT Flyover Bridge Soon | Representational Photo

Mumbai: The Parel TT flyover is set to be closed soon for urgent repair work. A meeting was organised on Monday between the Traffic Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officers to address traffic issues. After considering suggestions and exploring alternative routes, the flyover bridge will be shut down for repairs.

The Parel TT flyover, which is 42 years old, requires urgent repairs. The BMC will commence repair work this month and plans to install 2.5-meter-tall barriers to restrict heavy vehicles.

Work expected to be completed within six months

Prior to the monsoon, expansion joint work and pothole filling were carried out. Starting from June 1, two-wheelers were restricted from using the bridge. Now, the BMC has obtained permission from the traffic department to prevent heavy vehicles from using the bridge. Height barriers will be installed on both sides of the bridge to enforce this restriction.

The repair work on the Parel TT flyover will commence this month and is expected to be completed within the next six months. The BMC has allocated an estimated budget of Rs 18 crores for the repair project.

A senior officer from the BMC stated, 'The refurbishment work of the Parel TT flyover is planned, and we have received traffic NOC for the closure of this bridge from October 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. The process of removing the noise barriers has already begun on-site. An initial trial, in coordination with the Traffic Police, will be conducted this week to assess the traffic situation and proceed accordingly with the proposed work.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)