Mumbai News: Reay Road To Get New Cable-Stayed Bridge Likely By May; Project To Cost ₹45 Cr |

Mumbai: The Reay Road cable-stayed road over bridge, set to be Mumbai's second cable-stayed bridge after the Bandra Worli Sea Link, is expected to be completed by May 2024, two months later than its initial March deadline. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 45 crores. The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), also known as Maharail, has finished 70% of the construction and is coordinating with the Central Railway for scheduling blocks in March.

Foundation work is finished, while girder and superstructure construction is ongoing for the new bridge. An MRIDC official while speaking to an English daily stated that about 70% of the cable-stayed ROB construction is complete. If all right-of-way (ROW) issues are resolved, the construction of the bridge which began back in February 2022, will be finished by May. ROW refers to the legal right to cross a road first.

Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) and Central Railway need to relocate one ticket counter and 15 workshop sheds, with 130 huts already cleared. The Reay Road Cable Stayed ROB features a centre pylon system, with stay cables erected on the central spine girder, reducing the need for piers and foundations. Prefabricated segments are transported to the site for erection, with a simple steel girder system for straight alignment.

Details On The New Bridge

The new bridge will have six lanes and footpaths, facilitating smooth traffic flow and pedestrian movement. It will allow traffic through the underpass of Barrister Nath Pai Road while maintaining the required vertical clearance for vehicles under the eastern freeway. MRIDC plans to install architectural LED lighting for aesthetic enhancement. Reconstruction of 10 dilapidated British Era ROBs across Mumbai, including Reay Road, Parel, Byculla, Tilak Bridge (Dadar), and Ghatkopar ROB, is part of the project.