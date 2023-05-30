Mumbai news: Ready Belapur-Uran line awaiting much needed flag-off | FPJ

Navi Mumbai eagerly awaits the official inauguration of the final phase of the Belapur-Uran line, a significant railway project aimed at enhancing connectivity in the region. Although the track has been certified by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for passenger train operations since March, the services are yet to commence.

The project, covering a total length of 26.7km, was executed in two phases. The first phase, connecting Nerul/Belapur and Kharkopar over a distance of 12.4km, opened to passengers in November 2018. This initial phase marked a significant improvement in connectivity. The remaining 14.3km section has now been successfully completed, bringing the project closer to its final goal.

Objectives of Belapur-Uran Line

A transport expert said that the main objectives of the Belapur-Uran Line is to facilitate transportation for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport. He said, “Currently, commuters can travel from Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar. However, the operationalisation of the final phase will enable individuals to reach Uran from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in approximately one hour and 45 minutes.”

However, completion of the project has not come without challenges and delays. Initially slated for completion by September 2022, the project faced opposition from local villagers over compensation issues, resulting in significant setbacks to its progress.

According to sources, railway officials are currently making preparations for the commencement of local services on the final phase of the Belapur-Uran Line. Once the local services are operational, passenger train services will follow suit, greatly improving convenience and connectivity for the residents of Navi Mumbai.

While the completion of the project marks a positive development, some passengers express frustration over the delay in starting the services. Jayesh Thakkar of Belapur questioned the railway’s decision to delay the commencement of services, particularly after receiving track certification from the authority concerned. Similarly, Mahendra Kamble expressed disappointment over the prolonged wait for the much-anticipated project, which was completed back in March.

