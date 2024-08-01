 Mumbai News: Railways Issues Rare Apology For Train Delays
On Thursday, a commuter of Western Railways’ air-conditioned suburban trains took to X to express frustration over persistent delays.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
Mumbai News: Railways Issues Rare Apology For Train Delays | Twitter

Breaking the norm, the divisional railway manager of Western Railways’ Mumbai Central Division took to social media to address recent commuter complaints about train delays on Thursday.

According to the statement on X, the delays were attributed to a combination of technical issues at Dadar and Virar stations, along with instances of passengers obstructing train doors during closing times. The railway authorities acknowledged the impact of these issues on train punctuality and assured that steps are being taken to resolve them.

“We are working diligently to address both the technical and operational challenges to improve the reliability of our services,” the DRM stated. The statement concluded with a thank you to passengers for their patience and understanding as efforts are made to enhance train performance and minimise future delays.

At 10.37am on Thursday, a commuter of Western Railways’ air-conditioned suburban trains took to X to express frustration over persistent delays. Tagging the railway minister, the commuter highlighted that despite no flooding or rain, the A/C trains were consistently running 15 minutes late. The post also criticised Western Railways and the DRM for their perceived lack of regard for passengers.

