Mumbai News: Railways Announces Partial Cancellation, Short Termination, & Diversion of Trains Due to Operational Reasons; Check Details | FPJ

Commuters and travelers in Mumbai are bracing for significant disruptions in train services as Western Railway fast-tracks the construction of the 6th line between Khar and Goregaon. The block, which already commenced on October 7, 2023, will impact long-distance train commuters from October 26, 2023, to November 7, 2023.

According to Western Railway, the construction necessitates the cancellation of 43 Mail/Express train services and partial cancellations of 188 train services with short terminations/originations. Additionally, some trains will be rescheduled to accommodate the construction work. The disruption also extends to Western Railway's suburban section, affecting thousands of local commuters.

"This massive project is part of Western Railway's commitment to enhancing rail infrastructure and ensuring a more efficient and robust network for the future. Despite the extensive work involved, a meticulous 29-day block has been scheduled to minimize disruption to rail traffic and passenger inconvenience. It's worth noting that the block will begin with suburban train cancellations only from October 20, 2023. Approximately 2700 services will be canceled, and about 400 services will be partially canceled or short-terminated during this period," said a senior officer of Western Railway.

"We understand the inconvenience these disruptions may cause, but the completion of this project will greatly benefit passengers, especially commuters of the Mumbai suburban section. It will provide significant relief to Mumbaikars by allowing additional train services in the future," he added.

Cancellation of Trains:

Train No. 04714 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner Special on November 3, 2023.

Train No. 12936 Surat - Bandra Terminus on October 27 & 31, and November 4, 2023.

Train No. 02133 Bandra Terminus - Jabalpur on October 28 and November 4, 2023.

Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur on November 4, 2023.

Train No. 12935 Bandra Terminus - Surat on October 28, and November 1 & 5, 2023.

Train No. 02134 Jabalpur - Bandra Terminus on October 27 and November 3, 2023.

Train No. 05053 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus on October 27, 2023.

Train No. 04712 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 19003 Bandra Terminus - Bhusaval on October 29, 2023.

Train No. 04711 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus on November 4, 2023.

Train No. 19004 Bhusaval – Borivali on October 29, 2023.

Train No. 09051 Mumbai Central – Bhusaval on October 31, 2023.

Train No. 09052 Bhusaval – Mumbai Central on November 1, 2023.

Train No. 09159 Bandra Terminus – Vapi Passenger on November 3 & 4, 2023.

Train No. 12247 Bandra Terminus – H. Nizamuddin on November 3, 2023.

Train No. 09037 Bandra Terminus – Barmer on November 3, 2023.

Train No. 22903 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj on November 3, 2023.

Train No. 22965 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi on November 3, 2023.

Train No. 09144 Vapi – Virar Passenger on November 3 & 5, 2023.

Train No. 22923 Bandra Terminus – Jamnagar on November 4, 2023.

Train No. 12216 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 22913 Bandra Terminus – Saharsa on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 12907 Bandra Terminus – H. Nizamuddin on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 22955 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus on November 4, 2023.

Train No. 12215 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bandra Terminus on November 4, 2023.

Train No. 12248 H. Nizamuddin – Bandra Terminus on November 4, 2023.

Train No. 22990 Mahuva – Bandra Terminus on November 4, 2023.

Train No. 12906 H. Nizamuddin – Bandra Terminus on November 4, 2023.

Train No. 22922 Jamnagar – Bandra Terminus on November 4, 2023.

Train No. 19116 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus on November 4, 2023.

Train No. 09036 Barmer – Bandra Terminus on November 4, 2023.

Train No. 22968 Varanasi – Ahmedabad on November 4, 2023.

Train No. 12992 Udaipur – Bandra Terminus on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 19012 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 12972 Bhavnagar – Bandra Terminus on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 19028 Jammu Tawi – Bandra Terminus on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 19006 Okha – Mumbai Central on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 22934 Jaisalmer – Bandra Terminus on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 12910 H. Nizamuddin – Bandra Terminus on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 09033 Bandra Terminus – Kota on November 5, 2023.

Train No. 09034 Kota – Bandra Terminus on November 6, 2023.

Partial Cancellation/Short Termination of Trains:

Train No. 09040 Bandra Terminus – Muzaffarpur on October 26 & 31, and November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Surat.

Train No. 22903 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj on October 26 & 31, and November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Ahmedabad.

Train No. 22965 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi on October 26 & 31, and November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Ahmedabad.

Train No. 12925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar on October 27, 2023, will short terminate at Ahmedabad.

Train No. 22955 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj on October 27 & November 1, 2023, will short terminate at Ahmedabad.

Train No. 22991 Bandra Terminus – Veraval on October 27, 2023, will short terminate at Ahmedabad.

Train No. 19215 Mumbai Central – Porbandar on October 28, 2023, will short terminate at Ahmedabad.

Train No. 59023 Mumbai Central – Valsad on October 28, 2023, will short terminate at Vapi.

Train No. 59049 Valsad – Viramgam on October 28, 2023, will short terminate at Surat.

Train No. 22931 Bandra Terminus – Jaisalmer on October 29, 2023, will short terminate at Ahmedabad.

Train No. 12909 Bandra Terminus – H. Nizamuddin on October 30, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 22915 Bandra Terminus – Hisar on October 31, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 22933 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur on October 31, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 22909 Bandra Terminus – Valsad on November 1, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 59024 Valsad – Mumbai Central on November 1, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 19023 Mumbai Central – Firozpur on November 1, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 19019 Mumbai Central – Dehradun on November 1, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 19029 Mumbai Central – Mahuva on November 1, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 19217 Mumbai Central – Porbandar on November 1, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 59021 Mumbai Central – Valsad on November 1, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 12961 Mumbai Central – Indore on November 2, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 12935 Bandra Terminus – Surat on November 2, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 22905 Okha – Bandra Terminus on November 2, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 12903 Mumbai Central – Amritsar on November 2, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 22933 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur on November 2, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 09038 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur on November 3, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 12925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar on November 3, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 22931 Bandra Terminus – Jaisalmer on November 3, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 59024 Valsad – Mumbai Central on November 3, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 59049 Valsad – Viramgam on November 3, 2023, will short terminate at Surat.

Train No. 12935 Bandra Terminus – Surat on November 4, 2023, will short terminate at Surat.

Train No. 12925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar on November 4, 2023, will short terminate at Surat.

Train No. 59024 Valsad – Mumbai Central on November 4, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 59049 Valsad – Viramgam on November 4, 2023, will short terminate at Surat.

Train No. 12901 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Surat.

Train No. 12935 Bandra Terminus – Surat on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Surat.

Train No. 12925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Surat.

Train No. 22955 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Ahmedabad.

Train No. 19019 Mumbai Central – Dehradun on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 19023 Mumbai Central – Firozpur on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 19029 Mumbai Central – Mahuva on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 12961 Mumbai Central – Indore on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 12903 Mumbai Central – Amritsar on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 22909 Bandra Terminus – Valsad on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 19217 Mumbai Central – Porbandar on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 59021 Mumbai Central – Valsad on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 12955 Mumbai Central – Jaipur on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 12909 Bandra Terminus – H. Nizamuddin on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 12907 Bandra Terminus – Nizamuddin on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 09033 Bandra Terminus – Kota on November 5, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Train No. 09034 Kota – Bandra Terminus on November 6, 2023, will short terminate at Vadodara.

Diversion of Trains:

Train No. 19027 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi on October 26 & 31, and November 5, 2023, will be diverted via Vasai Road – Panvel – Surat.

Train No. 19215 Mumbai Central – Porbandar on October 28, 2023, will be diverted via Vasai Road – Panvel – Surat.

Train No. 19027 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi on November 2, 2023, will be diverted via Vasai Road – Panvel – Surat.

Train No. 12995 Bandra Terminus – Udaipur on November 2, 2023, will be diverted via Vasai Road – Panvel – Surat.

Train No. 19215 Mumbai Central – Porbandar on November 4, 2023, will be diverted via Vasai Road – Panvel – Surat.

As per statement by railways, these details are subject to change, and it's advisable to check with the official Indian Railways website or local authorities for the most up-to-date information before planning journey.

