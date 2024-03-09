Mumbai News: Railway Constables Dump Man In Luggage Compartment, Found Dead At Goregaon Station

In a shocking display of utter callousness, two constables of the railway police dumped a man lying on the platform of Sewri station in the luggage compartment of a CSMT-bound train. Later when the train reached Goregaon station, some commuters complained to the local railway police about the man. The local police then rushed the unconscious man to Shatabdi Hospital at Kandivali where the doctors declared him dead. The body was lying overnight in the compartment.

Police scramble through CCTV footage

The police were totally clueless as to how the body was dumped in the luggage compartment and by whom. They formed teams which closely scrutinised CCTV footage on Western Railway and the harbour line. The team examining the harbour line footage finally found out what exactly happened.

The footage revealed that on February 15, the man Allauddin Mujahid boarded a CSMT-bound train at Sewri Station at 2:13 pm from platform no. 2. The train arrived at Reay Road Railway Station at 2:22 pm, where he disembarked and sat on a bench. The footage showed that he was not feeling well. He collapsed on the bench and then fell on the platform.

Man placed in luggage compartment by 2 constables and unidentified man

At 3:35 pm, two constables and an unidentified individual brought him and placed him in the luggage compartment on a local train heading towards CSMT.

According to the Police, on February 16, at 8:15 am, a local train arrived at platform no. 2 of Goregaon railway station from CSMT. On being alerted by commuters, the Goregaon railway police inspected the compartment and found the man in an unconscious state. They police rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where the doctors declared him dead. An Aadhar Card found on his dress identified him as Allauddin Mujahid (47), residing in Sharma Master Chawl, Sewri Cross Road, Sewri. He was working as a salesman in a shop. The police informed his relatives, and after post-mortem, the body was handed over to them. The post-mortem report indicated that he died due to a brain hemorrhage.

Constable booked, offer justification

The two constables were identified as Mahesh Andhale and Vijay Khandekar and booked under IPC sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 334 (voluntarily causing hurt). The cops told their interrogators that they thought that the man was either intoxicated or high on drugs. But they had no answers when asked why they did not summon a doctor. They apparently dumped him in the luggage compartment so as to wash their hands of the incident.

An official admitted that the "constables exhibited total lack of sensitivity and behaved in an irresponsible manner."