Mumbai News: Proposed Juhu Flyover Faces Obstacle, Height Restrictions Prompt BMC to Explore Alternative Routes

Mumbai: The work for a proposed flyover on CD Barfiwala Lane in Juhu has hit a roadblock. The earlier identified route that goes over the land owned by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has to be cancelled due to height restrictions. So, the BMC has now appointed a consultant to study the feasibility of constructing the flyover beneath the Mumbai Metro 2B line.

The BMC has undertaken the construction of a flyover between Juhu -Versova Link Road (JVLR) and Mayor Hall near the CD Barfiwala flyover. It will start from the end of Barfiwala lane and will land at Balasaheb Sawant Marg on JVLR. The bridge is expected to ease traffic at JVPDjunction, a bottleneck during peak hours. It is expected to reduce travel time from Juhu circle to the western express highway from 45 minutes to 10 minutes.

The work order was issued to a joint venture of RPS Infraproject Pvt Ltd and Relcon Infraproject Pvt Ltd last year. The flyover's route goes over the land owned by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in Andheri. So the BMC had approved to pay Rs 11.16 crores to AAI for land costs in January 2023. However, AAI officials have now informed the BMC about height restrictions on airport property, prohibiting any construction overthe ground level. The authorities also suggested the BMC to check if they can construct the flyover beneath the Metro 2B line. Accordingly, the BMC has appointed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) as its consultant. They will be paid Rs. 15 lakh in consultancy fees.

Pointers

JVPD flyover : 1.65 km with 2 + 2 lanes.

Construction time : three years

Cost : Rs. 436 crores

Will ease congestion at JVPD circle

Will reduce travel time - Juhu circle to western express highway from 45 minutes to 10 minutes.