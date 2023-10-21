Mumbai News: BMC Expands Women's Mobile Toilet Initiative To Key Locations

File

After successfully launching a mobile toilet for women at a bus station outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the BMC has decided to extend this facility to areas where the footfall of women is high. Accordingly, 3 new pink toilets with a cafeteria will soon be set up in Fashion Street, Mantralaya parking and Junction of Veer Nariman - Vithal Thakkersey marg.

Hygienic toilets for women

The primary objective of this facility is to provide hygienic toilets for women. Since there is a shortage of space, it was decided to use old scrapped buses for this project. The first such facility known as 'Ti' (She) was set up near the bus station outside CSMT in South Mumbai in January. "This facility has benefitted several women commuters. So we have decided to set up a few more pink toilets in Churchgate and the CSMT area," said a civic official of A ward.

New toilet for women to be functional at Fashion Street next month

"Out of three new facilities, we are planning to start the one on Fashion Street by next month. Every day, around lakhs of people, especially women, visit Fashion Street for shopping. This facility will be a great relief for them," said the official. The pink toilet will have four toilet seats, two wash basins, changing rooms and vending machines for female hygiene products, a specialised compartment for breastfeeding. It will be managed by a female attendant who will also assist in case of queries regarding other facilities.

Currently, the facility is free of cost. The pink toilet will be maintained by a private agency and the BMC will provide water and electricity to this toilet. As per a survey conducted by the non-profit Praja Foundation, the metro sorely lacks toilet infrastructure and facilities with just 25 percent of public toilets for women.

