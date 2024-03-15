Mumbai News: Political Parties Vie For Credit As Coastal Road Project Progresses

Representational image |

Mumbai: Keeping an eye on the upcoming Loksabha election, the political parties have rushed to take credit for the big ticket Mumbai Coastal road project. Former Cabinet minister and ShivSena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray had earlier claimed that the project was initiated by them. However, the former standing committee members credited the project as the chief minister Eknath Shinde-led government's success, in a felicitation event held in the corporation hall at the BMC headquarters on Friday.

The southbound arm of the ambitious coastal road project was opened on March 11. The BMC held a program for the felicitation of the former chairman and members of the standing committee that gave a nod to the Coastal Road project in 2012. The event was attended by then municipal commissioner Subodh Kumar, then standing committee chairman Rahul Shewale and 11 out of 26 members of the standing committee. While in his speech, Subodh Kumar said, "The coastal road project could be a reality only because of strong political will and tireless hard work of the engineers, officers and civic employees. A new source of revenue was generated for the project through a fungible first floor index. The project has been completed after overcoming several difficulties."

Pravin Chedha, then Opposition leader of BMC and currently BJP leader said,"The project could gain pace in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes into action. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnvis played a major role in obtaining various permissions from the state government." Trishna Vishwasrao, now in ShivSena (Shinde) said, "The current state government is carrying out various development works such as coastal road and a Central Park on Mahalaxmi racecourse." However, Sheetal Mhatre, former corporator of Congress said, "One should not forget the contribution of then chief minister Prithviraj Chauhan and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, during their tenure the project was shaped."

MP Rahul Shewale, who chaired the event, clarified that the felicitation program was not held to claim any credit for the coastal road project. "The project has saved the precious time of Mumbaikars that was earlier wasted on travelling."