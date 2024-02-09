Mumbai News: Political Blame Game Ensues Over Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder

Abhishek Ghosalkar with Mauris Noronha during Facebook live |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya attended the funeral of Abhishek Ghosalkar on Friday and offered condolences. The former corporator, the son of UBT MLA Vinod Ghosalkar from Dahisar, was shot dead on Thursday by Maurice Noronha at his office in IC Colony, Borivali. After meeting police officers present at Ghosalkar’s residence, Uddhav called for a press conference today (Saturday).

After a vertical split in the Shiv Sena, Vinod Ghosalkar and his son Abhishek chose to remain with Uddhav and were successful in keeping the Dahisar area with Shiv Sena (UBT). Abhishek Ghosalkar was said to have a huge following in the Kandarpada area.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad came down heavily on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis about the recent shooting incidents in Maharashtra.

Raut's ‘gunda raj’ charge at Mahayuti government

Raut reiterated his allegations about photographs of political leaders in the government with goons and called the Mahayuti government ‘gunda raj’. He alleged political backing for goons and no fear left of the law and police. Raut sought the resignation of Fadnavis and alleged that he is incapable of handling the state home minister post.

“Where is Devendra Fadnavis now? Where should he have been? The CM is roaming with BJP karyakartas in Vidarbha and holding ‘chai pe charcha’ at his Varsha bungalow and Mantralaya. Who will hold charcha on the deteriorating law and order situation?” Raut said. Awhad said, “We never seen such lawlessness in the state. There used to be fear of the police among criminals. The government is responsible for such firing incidents.”

Refuting the allegations, state industries minister Uday Samant clarified that the incident was a fallout of personal enmity between Ghosalkar and Noronha over the latter’s wish to contest elections. Samant also alleged that Noronha had erected several banners in support of Uddhav Thackeray from south Mumbai to Dahisar.

Fadnavis denies any political angle to the incident

Fadnavis, too, denied any political angle to the incident. “Abhishek Ghosalkar’s murder is serious and unfortunate. It has happened out of personal enmity. Both he and the accused were seen together on many occasions. This must have happened out of some differences.”

On the issue of the opposition criticising the government, Fadnavis said, “If a dog is run over by a car, even then the opposition parties will hold me responsible and seek my resignation. I can understand if they sought my resignation on a serious issue. Opposition parties are keen on politicising the incident. Even they know the real reason.”