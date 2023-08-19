Mumbai News: Police Sub-Inspector Injured After Being Struck by Speeding Car During Inspection | FPJ

Mumbai: A police sub-inspector, Virendra Khawale, attached to Parksite Police Station in Vikhroli, was injured after being struck by a speeding car while inspecting vehicles for the Drink Drive Nakabandi drive.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning near Huma Mall, outside Kanjurmarg railway station. Khawale and his team noticed a yellow car approaching. One of the officers signaled for the car to stop for inspection. However, the driver did not comply, prompting Khawale to attempt stopping the vehicle himself. Instead of stopping, the driver rammed into Khawale's left arm, pushing him to the ground.

Driver taken into custody

Pradip Kadam, 38, another officer from Parksite Police Station who was with Khawale's team, immediately alerted the control room and other marshals about the vehicle. The vehicle continued towards Gandhinagar Junction in Kanjurmarg, and officers along the route were alerted about the yellow car. Kadam began following the car to apprehend the driver.

After a brief chase, several police vehicles stopped the car, and Kadam arrived at the scene as well. The driver of the car, identified as Vishal Ghorpade, 34, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Bhandup, was arrested by the police under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.