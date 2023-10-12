Mumbai News: Police Register FIR Against Mother For Throwing Newborn Baby In Bandra Creek

File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have initiated a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the incident of a newborn baby being thrown into Bandra Creek shortly after birth. The FIR has been filed against the woman responsible for giving birth to the child and her accomplice who assisted in disposing of the newborn.

According to information provided by Dadar Police, approximately 13 to 14 women were residing together in the Worli Koliwada area. Among them, one woman was employed by a housekeeping company, and the women sought work wherever available, following their employer's directives.

Police receives a tip

The police received a tip from an informant regarding the woman giving birth and subsequently discarding the child in the creek. Subsequently, a police team visited their residence and conducted an interrogation of the women. During the questioning, it was revealed that one woman among them had a visibly swollen stomach. However, she had informed everyone that she was suffering from two large tumors, explaining her bloated stomach.

During the interrogation, it was uncovered that the woman who gave birth to the child had been frequently visiting the bathroom on Monday. When inquired about her repeated trips to the bathroom, she mentioned experiencing stomach pain. At one point, she went into the bathroom, and after approximately three hours, emerged with her stomach no longer appearing swollen. When others questioned her about the sudden change, she explained that her stomach tumor had ruptured, resulting in bleeding. Another woman who entered the bathroom discovered a newborn wrapped in cloth.

Subsequent questioning of the woman who had given birth revealed that the child had died, and she had chosen not to disclose this to anyone. The following day, with the assistance of a male friend, she disposed of the newborn in Bandra Creek.

Case registered

Senior Inspector Ravindra Avhad of Dadar Police Station stated that they have initiated an investigation by filing an FIR against two individuals under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code. The police are actively seeking to ascertain the motive behind the woman's actions.