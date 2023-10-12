Mumbai Crime: Police Raid Girgaon Brothels; 33 Women Rescued & Property Seized

FPJ

A raid was conducted in seven Girgaon brothels during which approximately 33 women were rescued from seven rooms. The brothels were located at Noor Mohammed Beg compound on VP Road. Those who were operating it have been booked under the PETA Act (Section 15), IPC 373 and 34.

During the investigation, it was discovered that these women were being forced into the flesh trade.

Brothers running the brothels

“These were brothers who were running the brothels approximately 200 metres away from a school, from where 25 people were arrested. Those arrested have been charged under relevant sections of IPC,” said a senior police officer from Mumbai crime branch.

Police seizes the property

Instructions have been issued to the individuals running the brothels, prohibiting them from reopening it at the same location.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar conducted a hearing for the brothel manager and owner in this case, and the property has been seized, preventing it from reopening for two months.

