 Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena (UBT) District Head Ratnakar Shinde Arrested For Running Brothel In Beed
Ratnakar Shinde is the same person over whose appointment two groups within the Shiv Sena (UBT) had a skirmish last month, wherein party spokesperson Sushama Andhare was slapped.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Police on Saturday raided brothel run by Beed district Shiv Sena (UBT) head Ratnakar Shinde, Jyoti Waghmare, the spokesperson of the Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde has said, raising questions over Uddhav Thackeray and Sushama Andhar’s stand.

Shinde has been expelled by the Shiv Sena for anti-party activities.

“The Beed district head of Shiv Sena (UBT) Ratnakar Shinde had been running a brothel in the name of ‘Kala Kendra’. Police have raided it and rescued several women including a minor Dalit girl who was being forced to work as a sex worker,” Dr Jyoti Waghmare, spokesperson of the Shiv Sena faction under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, said here on Saturday.

“Andhare should now speak over the issue,” Waghmare said and added, “Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray too will have to answer as to why they are protecting a leader who had been selling party posts to persons who are playing with the honour of women.”

