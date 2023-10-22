Mumbai News: Police Inspector Lauded For Uncovering Fake Garba Ticket Scams

Devendra Fadnavis congratulates senior police inspector Sudheer Kudalkar |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Ministry, commended Sudheer Kudalkar, senior police inspector of MHB police station, for his outstanding work in uncovering fake garba ticket scams.

Fadnavis visited the 'Rangratri Dandiya with Kinjal Dave 2' garba hosted by BJP MLA Sunil Rane on Saturday, where honored Kudalkar for his exceptional detective work.

Kudalkar and his team exposed a fake garba pass scam within 12 hours and arrested four persons with 3,000 tickets and material used to print tickets worth ₹50 lakh.

The investigation revealed that a gang, led by a web designer, had defrauded over 1,000 people by selling counterfeit garba passes, each valued at ₹3,000. The accused Karan Ajay Shah, admitted to drawing inspiration from the web series 'Farzi,' in which actor Shahid Kapoor portrayed an artist who printed counterfeit currency with a friend.

The MHB police also uncovered a garba ticket scam involving Falguni Pathak’s event and arrested four people for distributing counterfeit passes worth ₹5.14 lakh. The police seized ₹91,000 in cash, an Innova car, and an iPhone from them.

