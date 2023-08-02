Mumbai News: Police Arrest Woman Traveler Enroute To Muscat With Fake Visa

Representative image

Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Rajni Banwarilal, a woman who was attempting to travel to Muscat using a fake visa. The suspicious documents caught the attention of immigration officials at the airport, prompting them to inquire further. Subsequently, the matter was brought to light when the visa granting authority was contacted for verification. Upon receiving a complaint from the officer, the Sahar police registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

According to the police, Rajni Banwarilal was carrying a tourist visa while intending to work in Muscat. When questioned by the immigration officer, she claimed that her friend Komal Nisha, a resident of Punjab and currently employed in Muscat, had provided her with the visa. Rajni stated that her purpose of traveling to Muscat was for employment.

However, the police found the visa to be counterfeit after conducting a thorough verification process. As a result, Rajni Banwarilal was apprehended for using fraudulent documents. The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing under the jurisdiction of the Sahar police.

Read Also Mumbai: Police Arrest Man For Travelling With Fake Visa

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)