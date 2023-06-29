 Mumbai: Police Arrest Man For Travelling With Fake Visa
He told the police that he had asked four agents to complete the visa process and that they had provided him with the visa stamp

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Student visa fee increases to $185 | Representative image

A man has been arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after being deported from Dubai for travelling on a fake visa. Alex Antraj, 40, was travelling to Europe but was intercepted by immigration authorities in Dubai, officials said.

Alex Antraj's Travel Plans

Antraj told Sahar Police that he wanted to go to Denmark then onwards to Poland. The stamp on Antraj’s visa paper was of poor quality, the officials said. He told the police that he had asked four agents to complete the visa process and that they had provided him with the visa stamp.

An official said Antraj got a job in Denmark through another agent, and that’s why he was travelling to the Scandinavian nation. From there he wanted to travel to Poland, he said.

Arrested under Passport Act

The police has arrested Antraj and registered an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Passport Act, 1967.

