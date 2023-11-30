Mumbai News: PMLA Court Rejects Bail Pleas Filed By Family Members, Close Associates Of Trustees Of SCSES

Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: The special PMLA court on Thursday rejected 11 anticipatory bail pleas filed by family members and close associates of trustees of Shree Chatrapati Shivaji Education Society (SCSES) booked by ED for money laundering after they were involved in defrauding several parents who took admission for MBBS course in the said institute.

The special judge MG Deshpande while rejecting the plea had claimed that the accused had not even appeared for once before the investigating agency when they were summoned to join the probe into money-laundering. The eleven had moved anticipatory bail application (ABA) after the arrest of Appasaheb Deshmukh, 61 year old former treasurer of Shree Chatrapati Shivaji Education Society (SCSES). It was contended that there is no strong evidence to prove allegations against these accused. These pleas were objected by the ED prosecutor Arvind Aghav.

Cash collected from students diverted to various persons/entities

The ED claimed that SCSES had collected crores of rupees in cash from gullible students in the guise of giving them admissions in MBBS validly and the cash amounts so collected were diverted to various persons/entities.

As per the various complaints registered by parents, The society started a medical college in the name of Institute of Medical Science and Research Center (IMSRC) in 2011. It is claimed that, IMSRC college was granting MBBS admission for 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 (100 seats per year), 85 seats in Government quota and 15 seats in Management quota. After 20132014 the permission was not renewed by the Medical Council of India despite the permission being allowed for 15 seats under Management quota for 2 years and no permission was granted further.

While the issue was still pending and was taken up before the Apex court, in May 2016, the the President, Admission Control Committee, Mumbai saddled fine Rs.20 Lakh per student and further directed to deposit 10% thereof within 10 days and remaining within 90 days. With this the board decided to regularise the admissions of students but the institution failed to make payment and 95 students suffered because of that.