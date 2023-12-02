Mumbai News: 'Operation All Out' In City For A Safe New Year's Eve

Representational Image/Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: As the entire city is bracing up for the New Year revelry, the Mumbai Police have started preparations to ensure that there are no untoward incidents during the celebration. To this purpose, the police have carried out Operation All Out, under which the police have located the criminals hiding in different places of Mumbai. In this operation, action has been taken against the criminals and FIRs have been registered. Key police officials, including Senior Inspector, DCP, Additional Commissioner, Joint Commissioner (Law and Order), were part of the operation.

According to the police, this operation was carried out from 11pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday. Combing operations were conducted at 214 places resulting in the examination of 1,115 people. Of these, a total of 248 individuals were found to be involved in various crimes, leading to preventive actions being taken against them, the police said.

Action against 6 under NDPS act

Apart from this, during the operation, the police detained 46 externed criminals from different parts of the city. Action has been taken against 6 people under NDPS Act.

The police also searched 944 establishments, including hotels, lodges and guest houses in order to prevent illegal residents. Apart from this, 552 sensitive places were also checked.

Nakabandi at 108 places

Nakabandi was conducted at 108 places. In this, 7,738 two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles were inspected in which action was taken against 2,484 drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act. Apart from this, action has been taken against 60 people for drink and drive.

Police raided 22 places where illegal business was being done, in which 43 people were arrested. FIRs have been registered against 30 people in case of illegal possession of arms and weapons like sword, knife etc have been seized. Action has been taken against 119 people roaming illegally under Maharashtra Police Act 120, 122 and 135.

With the aim to reduce street crime, action was taken against 87 people against whom non-bailable warrants were issued, the police said.

Eight absconding accused have also been arrested. During the operation, several policemen from all the police stations involved in Operation All Out.