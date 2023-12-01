Mumbai: 'Criminals & Couples' Frequent 2 Benches At Dadar's Beat Chowki; Matunga Police Remove Them For 'Social Good' | Vijay Gohil

The Matunga police were compelled to remove two benches installed by them in the premises of the beat chowki located opposite to the east side of the Dadar railway station. Intended for social good, the benches had to be cleared as they turned into a nuisance spot.

The cops had made the seating arrangement for the public visiting the areas nearby the Swaminarayan Temple which is a stone's throw away from the station. The police thought that the visitors or passengers alighting at Dadar, who happened to wait for somebody, could rest on the benches till their acquaintances arrived. However, the spot soon became a meeting place for insurance agents, an open-air office for small businessmen and also doubled up as a lovers' point where some showed public display of affection.

Criminals & couples, main reasons for removal of benches

According to a source from the Matunga police station, those sitting on the benches caused problems. While passengers used to wait for their near and dear ones without issues, criminals and couples were the main reasons leading to the removal of benches. The lovers would engage in inappropriate behaviour at night, which was caught on CCTV, said the source, adding that another issue was people discussing business and filling forms on the benches. When something went wrong, the complainants simply said that the incident took place around the beat chowki.

The removal of benches has not gone down well with an insurance agent who used them to meet clients. Now, he has to brave the sun to do his job. Likewise, a Mira Road man, who is into import business but doesn't have an office, bemoaned the removal of benches, sitting on which he held talks with professional acquaintances.