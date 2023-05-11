Mumbai News: NIA raids 6 locations in 2021 fake currency case, seizes incriminating materials

NIA raid | Representative image

NIA raids six locations in fake currency case of 2021 and seized incriminating material confirming D company involvement in FCN racket.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday recovered several incriminating materials during searches at half a dozen locations in Mumbai in the 2021 Naupada case relating to seizure of high quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN).

NIA recovers incriminating materials during raid

The recovery included sharp edged weapons, digital devices and documents, which is a strong corroboration of NIA’s earlier investigational findings establishing a direct connection with the D-Company in the fake currency racket.

D-Company's involvement

Thus the role of the D-Company has been prima facie established in the circulation of FICN in India during the NIA investigation into the case.

The case related to the seizure of counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs. 2000/-denomination.

Police action

Two persons were arrested in the case, originally registered at the Naupada police station, Thane City, Maharashtra on 18th November 2021, under relevant sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The accused, identified as Riyaz and Nasir, both residents of Mumbai, are currently in judicial custody.

The Thane Police had carried out searches and also filed a chargesheet against the accused in the high-profile case, which was taken over by the NIA and re-registered as RC-01/2023/NIA/Mum) on 7th February 2023.

On Wednesday, the NIA raided several properties of the accused and suspects, mostly houses and offices, as part of its continuing investigations in the case.

