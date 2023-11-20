Mumbai News: NGO, BEST Collaborate To Spread Awareness About Child Sex Abuse In Public Transport In City

In a joint initiative on the occasion of Child Safety Week 2023, Arpan, a non-profit organization, and Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) have partnered to address the critical issue of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) on public transport in Mumbai.

Child Safety Week, observed from November 14 to 20, witnessed the unveiling of a comprehensive campaign aimed at raising awareness about CSA and fostering safer environments for children during their daily commutes.

India registers 170 CSA cases daily

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data from 2021, 170 CSA cases are recorded daily in India, with 7 cases reported per hour. Recognizing the urgency of the matter, Arpan and BEST have taken proactive steps to enhance the safety of Mumbai's public transport systems for children.

Arpan has strategically placed informative posters inside BEST buses, educating commuters about safe and unsafe touches, with the aim of spreading awareness and prevention of CSA. Pooja Taparia, Founder and CEO of Arpan, emphasized the shared commitment to creating a city where children's safety is paramount.

Training sessions for BEST staff

As part of this collaboration, Arpan will conduct training sessions for BEST staff to increase awareness about Child Sexual Abuse and equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to handle cases sensitively and effectively.

Vijay Singhal, General Manager of BEST, expressed the partnership as a promise to the people of Mumbai, affirming the commitment to making every journey on BEST buses safe and secure, particularly for the youngest riders.

Need for joint efforts

Aditi Varda Sunil Tatkare, Women and Child Development Minister, Government of Maharashtra, commended the joint efforts, emphasizing the significance of a united front against child sexual abuse on public transport. This initiative marks a substantial step towards making Mumbai's public transport a safer space for young citizens.

Arpan has also placed informative posters at BEST depots, reinforcing the importance of safeguarding children during their commutes and highlighting how adults can contribute to creating a safer environment.

"Through this collaboration, Arpan and BEST aspire to make Mumbai a model city for child safety on public transport, setting a precedent for other urban centers to follow" said an official of BEST. Currently BEST running nearly 3000 bus services daily in the city.

