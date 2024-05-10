Mumbai News: New Contractor for Topiwala Market Revamp

Topiwala Market |

The BMC is in the process of appointing a new contractor to resume and complete the long-stalled redevelopment project of Topiwala market in Goregaon West, which has been dormant for the past six years. The project, originally budgeted at Rs131 crore, has seen its costs escalate to Rs166 crore due to various delays.



Initiated in 2019, the redevelopment aimed to transform the market into a 16-storey building featuring a civic theatre for 800 people and municipal staff quarters. Demolition of the old market building, which accommodated 265 licensees and a theatre, took place in 2018 to pave the way for the redevelopment. Progress was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with work resuming only in 2022.

The original contractor’s term expired after completing work on the basement, prompting demands to remove the standard 10% cost escalation cap. However, this proposal was not approved by civic authorities, leading to the cancellation of the old contract, according to a municipal source.

Prakash Rasal, assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC’s market department said, “We have invited a new tender and the remaining work will be completed by the new contractor.”

An official of the building construction department said, "The project was hit by a pandemic and also a court case filed by the vendors. Due to this, the previous contractor had less time to carry out the construction work. We will have a pre-bid meeting for the fresh tenders on May 27 and the contract will be awarded in June. The material cost has increased from the earlier estimate in the last few years. The new contractor will get 42 months to complete the work."