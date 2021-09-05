Maharashtra CM announces Rs 100 cr for Topiwala Medical College & BYL Nair Hospital

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced Rs 100 crore to Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Hospital on the occasion of its centenary year. He hailed its efforts to adapt modern technology while providing effective health care services. He said the institution should continue to strive to provide health care services to people.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was unexpected and unprecedented, and doctors are saving the lives of patients selflessly. It is because of them that the pandemic is under control,” he said.

Thackeray at the function to mark the centenary said that 100 years ago, the Spanish flu pandemic had wreaked havoc and very little information about it may be available now.

“But now the need of the hour is to document the steps taken to tackle coronavirus and what needs to be done in case another pandemic breaks out in future. Such information should be available and preserved for another 50 to 100 years,” he said.

Thackeray acknowledged the contribution of doctors and health workers for working day and night to treat the patients.

CM recalled that when the coronavirus pandemic broke out last year, there were only two labs in the state – Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

“Today there are over 600 labs. The bed capacity has increased from 7,000-8,000 to 4.5 lakh beds. The genome sequencing lab has been set up at the Nair hospital,” he said.

Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who was present on the occasion, said, ‘’ Even after 100 years since its inception, Nair Hospital continues to serve the city and its people. It has witnessed many life changing stories, events, epidemics, and now, a pandemic. Through all this, Nair Hospital has continued to be a healer for many.’’

Thackeray also inaugurated three laboratories in the fields of immunology, operation skills and computer based education.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 02:21 AM IST