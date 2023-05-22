Mumbai News: NCP workers stage protest outside ED office in city over summons to party leader Jayant Patil

NCP workers stage protest outside ED office in city over summons to party leader Jayant Patil | Screengrab

Nationalist Congress Party workers stage a protest outside Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai's Ballard Estate. The protest comes ahead of party leader Jayant Patil's questioning in IL&FS scam case. Patil will be appearing before the probe agency at 11 am today.

Jayant Patil had asked the party workers to not come to Mumbai and protest; in his tweet he had also stated that he will cooperate with ED in their probe.

Reportedly, the police have barricaded the NCP office ahead of Patil's questioning.

Maharashtra NCP state president Jayant Patil will be questioning by ED today



Huge police bandobast outside #NCP office today ahead of questioning@Jayant_R_Patil will be questioned regarding the IL&FS money laundering case.@MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Shd1GsRgHZ — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) May 22, 2023

