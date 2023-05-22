Mumbai News: NCP workers stage protest outside ED office in city over summons to party leader Jayant Patil

Nationalist Congress Party workers stage a protest outside Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai's Ballard Estate. The protest comes ahead of party leader Jayant Patil's questioning in IL&FS scam case. Patil will be appearing before the probe agency at 11 am today.
Jayant Patil had asked the party workers to not come to Mumbai and protest; in his tweet he had also stated that he will cooperate with ED in their probe.
Reportedly, the police have barricaded the NCP office ahead of Patil's questioning.
More details awaited
