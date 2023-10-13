Mumbai News: NCP Supremo Targets State Govt Over Security Of Women & Contractual Hiring | File pic

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday targeted the Maharashtra government over the 'security' of women and “contractual hiring” in the state. According to government records, as many as 19,553 girls and women have gone 'missing' from the state between January 1 and May 31 this year.

"This is very serious. Law and order situation in the state has gone bonkers and the issue of safety of children has become serious," Pawar Sr said as he addressed a press conference at Y B centre in Mumbai.

Pawar slams govt over contractual hiring in Mumbai police



He also criticised the government for the 'contractual hiring' of personnel in the Mumbai police. He mentioned that the state has decided to conduct government recruitments on a contractual basis. Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government issued an order to hire 3,000 personnel from its own security corporation who will work under the Mumbai police. These personnel, recruited from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC), a government undertaking, will work under a contract and assist the Mumbai police in select duties for a specific period of time.

"The appointments are for 11 months. What are these children supposed to do afterwards?" Pawar asked. He criticized the state government's decision to allow people to adopt government schools, citing an incident where a Tamasha dance was arranged in the building after school hours. Furthermore, Senior Pawar criticised the government's decision to merge rural schools with less than 20 students.

"The government needs to enhance the existing system. I want them to opt for permanent appointments of police personnel," he said, adding that after a few deaths, the government is also planning to fill over 2800 vacancies with contractual appointments.

He also mentioned that his party opposes the government's decision regarding contractual appointments of school teachers.

Pawar also expressed concern that it seems the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly is delaying the decision on the disqualification of MLAs. "The Supreme Court should set a time frame within which the decision should be made," he added.

