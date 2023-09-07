Mumbai News: NCP MLA Bears Brunt Of Taxi Driver's Ire Over Toll

Mumbai: NCP MLA Bears Brunt Of Taxi Driver's Ire Over Toll | Picture for representation

Mumbai: A taxi driver allegedly threatened to hurt NCP MLA from Bhandara, Raju Karemore, over toll charges and dropped him midway at Vakola during a ride from the airport on Wednesday.

A case was filed against the driver, Irfan Ali, 35, for criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. He was arrested and subsequently granted bail.

Sept 6 incident

As per the FIR, Karemore, 53, an MLA from Bhandara’s Tumsar Mohadi constituency, arrived at Mumbai airport from Delhi on Wednesday at 7.30 am. At Terminal 2, he booked a taxi for his residence at Akashwani MLA Hostel. When Ali arrived at 8am, Karemore informed them about his toll-free privileges and asked him to go via Bandra-Worli Sea Link. However, the taxi driver refused and insisted on adding the toll charges to the fare.

Taxi driver threatened MLA Karemore

Karemore offered to pay the toll himself but the taxi driver continued to argue. The MLA contacted the taxi owner, whose attempts to intervene failed as well. As the argument continued, Ali threatened physical harm and said he would break the MLA’s legs and arms. He then stopped midway at Vakola junction and dropped him in the middle of the road, taking ₹485 fare as well.

Karemore said, “I believe the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol and unaware of aggregator cab rules. He spoke to me rudely and was uncooperative when his owner attempted to persuade him. As MLAs, we do not have our own vehicles and rely on public transport.”