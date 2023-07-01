 Mumbai Crime: Taxi Driver Held for Molesting 9-yr-old Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Taxi Driver Held for Molesting 9-yr-old Girl

Mumbai Crime: Taxi Driver Held for Molesting 9-yr-old Girl

The driver was traced with the help of CCTV footage in the area.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Taxi Driver Held for Molesting 9-yr-old Girl | File Photo

Mumbai: A taxi driver has been arrested by the Mumbai crime branch Unit 4 and the Bhoiwada police for molesting a nine-year-old girl. The FIR was lodged when the child’s grandmother approached the police after the minor narrated the incident to her. The driver was traced with the help of CCTV footage in the area.

Read Also
Mira Road Society Eid Celebration Incident: Charge of Molestation Totally Baseless, Says Khan
article-image

Driver fled the scene when the girl's parent shouted on him

As per the complaint, the child’s grandmother dropped the child to school in a taxi as it was raining heavily. The child was wearing a raincoat so the driver asked the older woman to make her sit in the front seat. He then allegedly touched the girl inappropriately, which her grandmother couldn’t see. After alighting, the girl narrated what the driver did to her. The older woman shouted for the driver to stop but he fled the scene. 

After lodging the complaint, the police found the taxi number in CCTV camera footage and went looking for the owner. The address mentioned as per the vehicle number was, however, dated. The investigation team later traced the owner to Mira Road and found out that the taxi was driven by one Laxmi Sah, 36. He was arrested when he was sleeping in a friend’s taxi. The police said he doesn’t have a permanent address. He drives during the day and sleeps in cabs at night.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested for Molesting Woman in Train
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 3 Injured in Wall Collapse Near Manohar College in Dharavi

Mumbai: 3 Injured in Wall Collapse Near Manohar College in Dharavi

Clinical Drug Trial: Committee To Question Ex-Dean Of JJ Hospital

Clinical Drug Trial: Committee To Question Ex-Dean Of JJ Hospital

Mumbai: Gorai Villagers Threaten Hunger Strike If Demolished Houses, Hotels Not Rebuilt

Mumbai: Gorai Villagers Threaten Hunger Strike If Demolished Houses, Hotels Not Rebuilt

Mumbai Crime: Man Kills Father Over Joblessness Barbs

Mumbai Crime: Man Kills Father Over Joblessness Barbs

Mumbai: NGOs Collects 378kg E-waste, Raises Awareness for Correct Disposal

Mumbai: NGOs Collects 378kg E-waste, Raises Awareness for Correct Disposal