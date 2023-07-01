Mumbai Crime: Taxi Driver Held for Molesting 9-yr-old Girl | File Photo

Mumbai: A taxi driver has been arrested by the Mumbai crime branch Unit 4 and the Bhoiwada police for molesting a nine-year-old girl. The FIR was lodged when the child’s grandmother approached the police after the minor narrated the incident to her. The driver was traced with the help of CCTV footage in the area.

Driver fled the scene when the girl's parent shouted on him

As per the complaint, the child’s grandmother dropped the child to school in a taxi as it was raining heavily. The child was wearing a raincoat so the driver asked the older woman to make her sit in the front seat. He then allegedly touched the girl inappropriately, which her grandmother couldn’t see. After alighting, the girl narrated what the driver did to her. The older woman shouted for the driver to stop but he fled the scene.

After lodging the complaint, the police found the taxi number in CCTV camera footage and went looking for the owner. The address mentioned as per the vehicle number was, however, dated. The investigation team later traced the owner to Mira Road and found out that the taxi was driven by one Laxmi Sah, 36. He was arrested when he was sleeping in a friend’s taxi. The police said he doesn’t have a permanent address. He drives during the day and sleeps in cabs at night.

